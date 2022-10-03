What's new

Vietnam is emerging as a winner from the era of deglobalisation

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,954
0
19,286
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

Yet achieving its goal of becoming a rich country by 2045 will still be a huge task​

A factory worker shops for phone accessories after work in a newly-built neighborhood near the Van Trung Industrial Park, in Bac Giang province, Vietnam, Aug. 20, 2022. Worried about geopolitical tensions and stung by pandemic shutdowns, Google, Apple and others are moving some work to nearby countries. (Linh Pham/The New York Times)Credit: New York Times / Redux / eyevineFor further information please contact eyevinetel: +44 (0) 20 8709 8709e-mail: info@eyevine.comwww.eyevine.com

Sep 22nd 2022 | BAC NINH
Share

Antony to swaggers between the rows of humming machines in his factory in Bac Ninh province, in Vietnam’s north-east, as they spit out blistering-hot bits of plastic. His firm, Hanpo Vina, ships the bits to the Samsung plant down the road as well as to nearby makers of printers, speakers, laptops and other electronic items. Mr To picks a Brazil-bound Samsung phone charger from a counter and displays it proudly. On the back, laser-etched in Portuguese, is a version of that familiar stamp of globalisation: Fabricado no Vietname.

That message—Made in Vietnam—has been emblazoned on ever more products in umpteen languages since the formerly communist economy started opening up and promoting private enterprise in the late 1980s. Since 2000, Vietnam’s gdp has grown faster than that of any Asian country bar China, averaging 6.2% per year. It has lured big foreign firms in droves. What started with apparel makers such as Nike and Adidas seeking low-skilled labour has turned into a boom in electronics—higher-value goods that create better-paid jobs for more highly skilled workers. In 2020 electronics made up 38% of Vietnam’s goods exports, up from 14% of a much smaller pie in 2010 (see chart).

www.economist.com

Vietnam is emerging as a winner from the era of deglobalisation

Yet achieving its goal of becoming a rich country by 2045 will still be a huge task
www.economist.com www.economist.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam is catching up on the chip race with FPT Semiconductor
Replies
6
Views
258
Song Hong
Song Hong
Viet
Vietnam benefits from manufacturing exodus from China
2
Replies
17
Views
855
silverox
silverox
Viet
Samsung plans to invest US$3.3 billion in Vietnam in 2022
Replies
2
Views
235
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam Group to Boost Renewables as Nation Aims to Curb Coal
Replies
0
Views
146
Viet
Viet
Viet
Fortune 500 companies pose competition in Vietnam's process manufacturing sector
Replies
1
Views
273
huanghong
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom