Vietnam Inaugurates World’s Largest Prayer Wheel

Vietnam has added a new draw for tourists and Buddhist pilgrims, with the recent inauguration of the great prayer wheel Drigung Kagyu Rinchen Khorchen Khorwe Go Gek at the Samten Hills Dalat spiritual and cultural tourism site in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The great prayer wheel, which has received official recognition from Guinness World Records as the largest prayer wheel in the world, was inaugurated on 11 March as part of the Samten Hills Dalat complex, which was itself inaugurated on 7 March.

Inspired by the architectural heritage of the Himalayan region, the great prayer wheel at Samten Hills Dallas weighs 200 tonnes and stands more than 37 meters high, with a circumference of 16.53 meters, and is inlaid with ornately decorated 24-karat gold.

