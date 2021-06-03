Vietnam in top 10 world’s best places for expats: int’l survey Vietnam is ranked the 10th best place in the world for expats, according to the recently released 2021 Expat Inside Survey by InterNations, considered the biggest global expat community.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 17:32Vietnam is ranked the 10th best place in the world for expats, according to the recently released 2021 Expat Inside Survey by InterNations, considered the biggest global expat community.The survey delivers insights on 12,420 respondent expats’ satisfaction with the local quality of life, ease of settling in, working life, personal finance, and cost of living in 59 countries.All three places in Asia – Vietnam (10th place), Malaysia (4th), and Taiwan (1st) – got the thumbs up from the expat community for the local cost of living and impacts on personal finances, but other indices vary.Vietnam comes first in the personal finance index and the cost of living index, and has consistently been among the top 10 since 2014.“Three-quarters of expats in Vietnam (75 percent) say that their disposable household income is more than enough to cover everything they need for daily life (versus 52 percent globally). In fact, 90 percent say it is enough or more than enough (versus 77 percent globally),” the survey reads.Nine percent of expats in Vietnam say their gross income is more than US$250,000 a year – compared to 3 percent globally, which is attributed to the fact that 45 percent of expats here move to the country for job-related reasons.For the Working Abroad Index, Vietnam got 9th place, after Taiwan in 1st place, mainland China in 4th, but ahead of Norway (11th), Sweden (20th) or Singapore (30th).The survey includes a quote from an US American expat stating: “I like the cheap cost of living, friendly people, good food, relaxed atmosphere.”The Quality of Life index in Vietnam was poorly rated, ranking only 53rd globally, with problems like air quality, water and sanitation infrastructure, plastic pollution appearing to be among the highest concerns.