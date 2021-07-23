Vietnam in talks with U.S. for local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Reuters1 minute readA woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado RuvicHANOI, July 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam is in talks with the United States on domestic production of mRNA vaccines, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, as the country looks to boost supplies amid its worst coronavirus outbreak yet.After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing a surge in record daily infections, with some areas in the country’s south, including Ho Chi Minh City, under lockdown.Local production of the unidentified mRNA vaccine could begin in the fourth quarter of this year or early 2022, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing.The deal could see Vietnam produce 100 million to 200 million doses of the vaccine a year, she added.Vietnam will receive an additional three million shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on July 25 from the US via the global COVAX vaccine scheme, said Hang.Hanoi is keen to boost its vaccine capacity.The World Health Organization (WHO) said in May it was reviewing a proposal by an unidentified manufacturer in Vietnam to become an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology hub.