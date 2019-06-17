Vietnam spends 202 million USD importing automobiles in August

Hanoi (VNA)

– Vietnam imported 8,800 cars of various types worth 202 million USD in August, a surge of 85.6 percent compared with the previous month, according to a report from the General Department of Customs.



Thailand had the highest volume with more than 4,700 units. It was followed by Indonesia with 2,500 cars and China with 570 cars. The automobiles from the three countries accounted for nearly 90 percent of the country’s total imports.



Of the imports, the number of cars with nine seats or less were 6,136 units worth 127 million USD, accounting for 69.4 percent of the total, an increase of 91.6 percent month-on-month.



The import of trucks gained 2,200 units worth 55.7 million USD, up 167 percent in volume, and 176 percent in value. Meanwhile, special-purposed vehicles reached 483 cars worth 19.6 million USD.



Although August imports sharply increased, it could not raise the total volume of automobiles in January-August, which decreased by 44.3 percent year-on-year to 53,800 units, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of which, cars with nine seats or less were 39,600 units, down 46.9 percent, and trucks were 10,759 units, down 47.8 percent.



VNA Monday, September 21, 2020 18:33