Vietnam homegrown COVID vaccine heads for full approval by year-end

Doses enter Phase 3 trials, but Hanoi could approve emergency use as cases climb

A Vietnamese health care worker administers the Nanocovax vaccine candidate, which has entered the final phase of clinical trials. (Photo by Vietnam News Agency)

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writerJune 15, 2021 00:04 JST

12:06 a.m. Vietnam's domestically developed coronavirus vaccine candidate begins Phase 3 clinical trials, with the country hoping to package doses for market by the end of the year.

Nanocovax started the final trials with 13,000 people participating, said vaccine developer Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. The company is preparing to mass-produce the vaccine, with the capacity to turn out roughly 100 million doses a year at facilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

A police officer patrols in Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam's southern commercial hub has extended a set of social restrictions. © Reuters
Vietnam homegrown COVID vaccine heads for full approval by year-end

Doses enter Phase 3 trials, but Hanoi could approve emergency use as cases climb
