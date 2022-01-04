Vietnam has vaccinated 99.6 percent of all adults

Booster shots for residents (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has become one of the six countries with highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the world, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told a teleconference between the Government and localities on January 5.He reported that 99.6 percent of the 18-year-old and over-18 population have received at least one shot of vaccine and 90.9 of them have been fully inoculated. The ratios among children from 12 to 17 are 85.6 percent and 57 percent. Work is underway to purchase vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years old.Source: VNA