Vietnam gives license to 3 firms to make COVID-19 treatment pills - media

Reuters
1 minute read
A woman rides a bicycle past Vietnam's Health Ministry in Hanoi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

A woman rides a bicycle past Vietnam's Health Ministry in Hanoi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry has licensed three local pharmaceutical firms to produce COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir pills, state media said on Thursday.

The firms are Boston Pharma, Stella and Mekophar, Tien Phong newspaper cited the ministry as saying.
 
