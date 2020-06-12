What's new

Vietnam GDP could top Singapore's this year: IMF

Viet

Viet

Vietnam estimated GDP of $340.6 billion this year could exceed that of Singapore by nearly 1 percent for the first time, the IMF says.


Farmers harvest rice in the southern province of An Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Tran.


The IMF has forecast a GDP growth of 1.6 percent for Vietnam this year, while that of Singapore declines by 6 percent. These figures put Vietnam as the fourth largest economy in ASEAN this year, behind Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.


In the next five years, Vietnam’s GDP is set to grow by 6-7 percent annually, compared to Singapore’s 2-5 percent.

This means that by 2025, Vietnam’s GDP could reach $530 billion, exceeding that of Singapore by 22.7 percent.

Vietnam is among few countries that are likely to post positive GDP growth this year while most economies contract.

In ASEAN, Philippines is set to record a negative GDP growth of 8.3 percent, while that of Malaysia, like Singapore’s, is set to contract by 6 percent.

Vietnam’s per capita GDP is set to grow by 2.4 percent this year to $3,497, ranking fifth among six largest ASEAN countries behind Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The country is expected to maintain its fifth position even as this figure grows 7-8 percent per year to reach $5,212 by 2025.

Indos

Indos

Wow, that is far earlier than other report saying Vietnam will only surpass Singapore in 2030 that @Viet had posted a year ago if I am not mistaken. Maybe you can try to find that forecast from your thread record to humiliate the organization that has made the forcast :D

Covid is of course the main reason behind it but the trade war that happened since 2018 is also the other unexpected reason that has slowed Singapore economy that rely heavily on international trade.

By exceeding Singapore GDP, it also means Malaysia is also passed by Vietnam this year. The traditional order of ASEAN economy in term of GDP is Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippine, and Vietnam. And now it has changed into Indonesia, Thailand, Philippine, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia. Vietnam weight in ASEAN geopolitics will increase I believe due to this fact. I hope Vietnam is one of the close partner of Indonesia in ASEAN.
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

GDP per capita from $2,677 to $3,497 with 2.4% of growth? That is a 30% growth...What kind of method they use to calculate?
vn fake data...
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

I find this:
So their government can lift their GDP by 25% just by an announcement?
LMAO...
Next time we should make such an announcement to become the world's largest economy overnight...LMAO...
 
