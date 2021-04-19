Vietnam: Ganja with milk for sale

It feels to me Vietnam is having a good cultural relationships with India these days.
I've taken a look what Vietnamese are writing these days; Mighty Google translate for help
Mix marijuana in milk tea for sale
Monday, April 19, 2021, 17:10
Subject Dung was caught in the act of delivering milk tea.
Subject mixed marijuana with milk tea, sold to the market about 20 bottles per day. Through a quick test, the functional force found that all milk tea bottles gave a positive reaction to drugs.
On the afternoon of April 19, Lam Dong province police said that, through reconnaissance sources, the police force investigating drug crimes and Da Lat City Police, suddenly checked the stopping car in front of the hotel. On To Hien Thanh Street (Ward 3, Da Lat City), controlled by Nguyen Thi Thai Dung (SN 1998, living ward 8, Da Lat city), found on the vehicle there was a foam tank suspected of containing narcotics.
Conducting a quick test, the functional force discovered that 15 bottles of milk tea in foam tanks gave a positive reaction with narcotics.
Exhibits of the case.
At the police station, Dung confessed, learned how to prepare and buy marijuana from a friend, then grind and blend it into milk tea to sell for profit. Dung's customers are mainly young people in the area and tourists. On average, every day, the object sells to the market about 20 bottles, the price is from 150 to 300 thousand VND per bottle, depending on the capacity.
The case is being further investigated and clarified by the authorities.
BAO VAN
Trộn cần sa vào trà sữa để bán
Đối tượng pha trộn cần sa với trà sữa, mỗi ngày bán ra thị trường khoảng 20 chai. Qua kiểm tra nhanh, lực lượng chức năng phát hiện các chai trà sữa đều cho phản ứng dương tính với chất ma túy.
nhandan.com.vn
