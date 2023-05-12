What's new

Vietnam EV maker VinFast inks $23 billion SPAC deal

Bloomberg
VinFast, an electric vehicle maker founded by Vietnam’s richest person, is going public through a merger with blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition Co. in what would be the largest-ever US listing by a company from the Southeast Asian country.

The deal will give VinFast an equity value of about $23 billion, according to a statement from the parent company Vingroup JSC on Friday. Including debt, the EV maker will be valued at around $27 billion. VinFast shareholders will own approximately 99% of the combined entity after the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Vietnam EV maker VinFast inks $23 billion SPAC deal

VinFast's $23 billion SPAC deal will make it the largest ever U.S. listing from the southeast Asian country.
