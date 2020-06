The FTA was ratified on June 8 and will ensure zero duty trade on 99 percent of products Reuters reported.

Indian exporters maintain that they have been already losing market share to Vietnam in the EU market, which accounts for close to one-fifth of Indian outbound shipments.



Once the pact comes into force, likely in July, Vietnam will get duty-free access to the EU market in garments (apart from dozens of other products), while such supplies from India will continue to be taxed at 9.6%.