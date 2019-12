Vietnam becomes non permanent UNSC member for 2 years 2020-2021. In addition she is elected as president of the council for nearly during the period.that will be two years with exciting events.Vietnam can push own agenda ASEAN and the SC sea.United Nations delegates congratulate Việt Nam's Mission to the UN after the country was elected with 192/193 of the votes as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on June 7. — VNA/VNS Photo