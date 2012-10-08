/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Vietnam Defence Forum

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Viet, Oct 8, 2012.

  Oct 8, 2012 #1
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    I like this toast below that reflects many things, so I would like to begin with it:


    "We are a school. We here are teachers, and students, and researchers. Many of us are in uniform with obligations to our defense and security establishments, but in the end we are a school with everything that entails&#8212;libraries, homework, computers, research, publications, and end-of-term grades. . . . We have this common understanding of the central importance of continuous learning, and that is what we should take as the central motivating force in our institutional relationship."

    &#8212;Toast in honor of Vietnamese National Defense Academy Commandant General Vo Tien Trung offered by NDU President Vice Admiral Ann E. Rondeau, October 2011, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, DC.

    [​IMG]
     
  Oct 8, 2012 #2
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    President Truong Tan Sang urges military academy to study modern warfare
    By : Ban Bien Tap on September 18, 2012

    President Truong Tan Sang asked the National Defence Academy to study deeply the global military science, especially modern and hi-tech warfare issues to advise the Party, State and the army and serve its training.

    He made the request when speaking at a ceremony to start the new academic year at the Academy in Hanoi on September 17.
    [​IMG]
    picture: VN President Truong Tan Sang

    While congratulating the academy&#8217;s staff and soldier and officer students on their new school year, President Sang also praised the academy for helping thousands of senior officials of the Party and State further improve their knowledge of defence and security matters.

    The President underscored that successfully building and defending the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is the task and strategic goal of the country and the people.

    Though peace, cooperation and development are the major trends in the world, there are still many complex changes, he noted, citing Southeast Asia as an example.

    As a dynamically developing region, Southeast Asia is encountering factors that cause instability, especially sovereignty disputes in the East Sea between several regional countries, said the President.

    He mentioned the hostile forces&#8217; acceleration of the &#8220;peaceful evolution&#8221; strategy, riots, &#8220;self-evolution&#8221;, &#8220;self-transformation&#8221; and their making use of the issues of democracy, human rights, nation and religion to sabotage national independence and socialism in Vietnam.

    Actions that violate the country&#8217;s sovereignty, islands, and territorial integrity are also developing complicatedly, he emphasised.

    The State leader said that as the country&#8217;s and the army&#8217;s leading defence training and military science research centre, the Academy needs to further improve the quality of education and scientific research to produce regular, proficient and sharp-thinking officers for the country.

    Sang also said he believes that the academy will continue to make more contributions to the national defence and construction in the future.

    Source: VNA
    President Truong Tan Sang urges military academy to study modern warfare | Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung
     
  Oct 8, 2012 #3
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    [​IMG]
    Insignia of the General Staff


    Vietnam has 22 military academies training officers for all branches, agencies, units belongs to the Ministry of Defence.

    High-ranking

    National Defense Academy of Vietnam

    Middle-ranking

    Dalat Army Academy
    Military Political Academy

    Other

    Air Defense - Air Force Academy
    Border Defense Force Academy
    College of National Military Industry
    Le Quy Don Technical University or Military Technical Academy
    Logistics Academy
    Military Science Academy
    Nguyen Hue University or 2nd Army Officer School
    School of Artillery Officer
    School of Chemistry Officer
    School of Engineer Officer
    School of Information Officer
    School of Sappers Officer
    School of Tank - Armored Officer
    Tran Dai Nghia University or School of Military Engineering Officer Vinhempich
    Tran Quoc Tuan University or 1st Army Officer School
    University of Military Culture and Arts
    University of Politics
    Vietnam Air Force Officer Academy
    Vietnam Military Medical Academy
    Vietnam Naval Academy

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnamese_military_academies
     
  Oct 8, 2012 #4
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    Exchange visits between Vietnam&#8217;s National Defense Academy and US National Defense University


    [​IMG]
    NDU President Vice Admiral Ann Rondeau gives presentation to class at Vietnam&#8217;s National Defense Academy, April 2011. (Hanoi)


    [​IMG]
    Vietnamese Army Lieutenant General Trung spoke to military and civilian leaders at NDU Washington, DC. on October 6, 2011.
     
  Oct 8, 2012 #5
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    [​IMG]
    US Guided missile destroyer USS Lassen underway in the rough seas of the East China Sea



    U.S. Navy Cmdr. H.B. Le on USS Lassen (2009) - The first Viet-American Commander on a U.S. warship
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    http://www.stripes.com/news/at-the-helm-of-a-u-s-warship-a-vietnam-refugee-comes-home-1.96180
    ...

    Graduating from the US Naval Academy with merit in 1992, Le was designated as a surface warfare officer. Four ships and 17 years later, he finds himself leading one of the Navy&#8217;s premier warships back to a land of which he has few memories.
     
  Oct 10, 2012 #6
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    Vietnam-made modern warship handed to Vung Tau
    Tuoitrenews | Updated : Sat, October 6, 2012,12:33 PM (GMT+0700)



    [​IMG]
    The HQ-273 ship | Photo: Tuoi Tre

    Brigade 171 of the Naval Zone II has received an advanced warship, HQ 273, one of the most modern warships to be made in Vietnam to date.

    The reception was made at a ceremony held by the Brigade in Vung Tau City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on Friday, October 5.

    The HQ-273, the second artillery ship of the TT400TP class built by Ministry of Defense&#8217;s Hong Ha Shipbuilding Company, is equipped with modern weaponries including AK 630 machine gun, surface-to-air missile system, and radar and enemy recognition systems, said Colonel Mai Tien Tuyen, the political commissar of the High Command of Naval Zone II.

    [​IMG]

    The ship, which is 54.16 meters long and 9.16 meters wide, has a maximum speed of 32 nautical miles per hour. It is able to continuously operate offshore for 30 days and nights at sustained winds of force 9 (76-87 kph). The ship has an operating range of 2,500 miles.

    The vessel has maximum and average displacements of 446 and 413 tons respectively. It can operate in rough seas with winds of up to 75 kph, according to the ship builder.

    HQ-273 had experienced eight quality tests at sea since June 2012 before it was handed over to the Vietnam People&#8217;s Navy on August 31.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    The first artillery ship TT400TP, HQ-272, was unveiled on September 27 last year and delivered to the navy on January 16, 2012

    The TT400TP was produced to undertake four missions: wipe out all enemy battleships, protect army bases of landing crafts, protect civilian vessels, and for patrolling purposes.

    Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Tuyen requested that naval soldiers use the warship effectively to fulfill their duties to defend Vietnam&#8217;s waters, islands and continental shelf.

    As previously reported, Hong Ha handed over the HQ 272, Vietnam's first locally produced modern battleship, to the naval force on January 16, 2012. The company started building the ship in April 2009, using the state-of-the-art technology.

    Vietnam-made modern warship handed to Vung Tau - Breaking news, sociey news from Vietnam on TuoiTreNews
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #7
    Zero_wing

    Zero_wing SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,296
    Joined:
    May 3, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,298 / -3
    Good for Vietnam as long your not guning us anyway is your country planing to mass produce it large numbers replacing most of your old ships just like ours we are in process of replacing our old ship with more ship and i heard that we even send PN personnel to Vietnam since you made this ship any news on your end?
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #8
    NiceGuy

    NiceGuy SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,569
    Joined:
    Jun 3, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,444 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Viet Nam
    Oh, you knew it ,too ?? Yes, your country wanna buy some VN high-speed patrol vessels to upgrade your navy, they're still considering
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #9
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    Since we can self produce this sort of gunboats at very low cost, mass production shouldn´t be a problem. If there is a demand.
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #10
    veekysingh

    veekysingh FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,659
    Joined:
    May 30, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,242 / -9
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    good going guys:enjoy:
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #11
    Hellraiser007

    Hellraiser007 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,971
    Joined:
    Aug 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,569 / -3
    Add some carrier killer missiles to it :cheers:
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #12
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    The gunboat is too small for carrying heavy antiship-missiles.

    For destroying various types of amphibious warships including transport ships, destroyers and even aircraft carrier (range 300 km distance): our shore based SS-N-26 Yakhont missiles!
     
  Oct 11, 2012 #13
    Asskicker

    Asskicker FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    342
    Joined:
    Jul 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 293 / -0
    You will be getting the Brahmos soon for those role.
     
  Oct 12, 2012 #14
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,308
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,424 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    That would be nice. But I´m afraid that India won´t sell to Vietnam because your government fears Chinese counteraction.
     
  Oct 12, 2012 #15
    Syama Ayas

    Syama Ayas ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,326
    Joined:
    May 21, 2010
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,621 / -25
    I doubt that. The Brahmos sale is commercial, its not a strategic weapon.

    Besides, If India sells 300 km Ballistic missiles or assists Vietnam in making Ballistic missiles of 1000km or above range , What is the worst China could do? China has already assisted Pakistan in nuclear and ballistic missile program.

    Most likely Chinese response would be diplomatically presenting India as an irresponsible state creating tensions in South East Asia.
     
