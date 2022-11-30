Vietnam defeats Dormund (Germany Club) 2-1, stopping their winning streak in SEA!

Vietnam win 2-1 against Dortmund The exhibition match between Vietnam and Dortmund Wednesday night ended with a 2-1 victory for Vietnam.

Despite the game being paused for four minutes, there was only one additional minute and Dortmund players were surprised as the referee blew the final whistle early. The final result is 2-1 for Vietnam.



After the game is resumed, Pham Tuan Hai successfully converted the penalty and scored the winning goal for Vietnam.

The game was paused after a problem with the crossbar.

Penalty for Vietnam!

Vu Van Thanh sprinted inside the box and was fouled by Soumaïla Coulibaly. The referee immediately pointed at the spot.

Excellent save by keeper Van Toan as he blocked a rising shot from a Dortmund player.

Oh glorious victory.I know it's not the German national team, but holy crap, what an upset.Vietnam football power is rising!