What's new

Vietnam defeats Dormund (Germany Club) 2-1, stopping their winning streak in SEA!

e.vnexpress.net

Vietnam win 2-1 against Dortmund

The exhibition match between Vietnam and Dortmund Wednesday night ended with a 2-1 victory for Vietnam.
e.vnexpress.net e.vnexpress.net
  • 90'+1
    Vietnam got the win
    Despite the game being paused for four minutes, there was only one additional minute and Dortmund players were surprised as the referee blew the final whistle early. The final result is 2-1 for Vietnam.
  • 90'
    2-1 for Vietnam!
    After the game is resumed, Pham Tuan Hai successfully converted the penalty and scored the winning goal for Vietnam.
  • 86'
    The game was paused after a problem with the crossbar.
  • 85'
    Penalty for Vietnam!
    Vu Van Thanh sprinted inside the box and was fouled by Soumaïla Coulibaly. The referee immediately pointed at the spot.
  • 80'
    Excellent save by keeper Van Toan as he blocked a rising shot from a Dortmund player.
Click to expand...
Oh glorious victory.
I know it's not the German national team, but holy crap, what an upset.
Vietnam football power is rising!
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
  • Article
Japan wins against Germany 2-1 in World Cup 2022
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
2K
REhorror
R
Viva_Viet
World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
6K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Viet
Vietnam make history as last-12 finalised in Asia
Replies
1
Views
457
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Homo Sapiens
In Bangladesh, the Argentina-Brazil soccer rivalry is a curious ‘frenzy’
2
Replies
24
Views
665
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
terry5
Tigers must find their inner Rocky to avoid early T20 World Cup knockout
Replies
0
Views
451
terry5
terry5

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom