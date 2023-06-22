Vietnam confirms upcoming visits by Japanese destroyer, American aircraft carrier

Sailors man the rails as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) approaches the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) for a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. US Navy PhotoJapan Maritime Self-Defence Force's Izumo and JS Samidare destroyers docking at Cam Ranh International Port, Khanh Hoa Province. — Khanh Hoa Newspaper