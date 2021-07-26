Vietnam companies agree COVID-19 vaccine tech transfer with Japan's Shionogi - media

Reuters
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
HANOI, July 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese firms AIC and Vabiotech have signed a deal with Japan's Shionogi & Co (4507.T) to produce COVID-19 vaccines based on recombinant DNA protein technology, a health ministry official told local media outlet VnExpress on Tuesday
