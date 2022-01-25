What's new

Vietnam-China trade reached $230.2 billions (China customs) or $165.8 billions (Vietnam customs) in 2021

A

AViet

FULL MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
1,985
-1
4,113
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
According to China customs, Vietnam-China trade reached $230 billions with an increase of 19.7% compared to 2020. Meanwhile, as per Vietnam customs, the figure is 165.8 billions or 24.6% growth.

China is the largest trade partner of Vietnam while Vietnam is the sixth largest trade partner of China, after the US, Japan, Korea, Germany and Australia.

vneconomy.vn

Năm 2021: Thương mại Việt Nam – Trung Quốc tăng gần 25%

Số liệu thống kê của Tổng cục Hải quan Việt Nam cho thấy, bất chấp dịch bệnh Covid-19, kim ngạch thương mại Việt Nam – Trung Quốc năm 2021 vẫn đạt 165,8 tỷ USD, tăng 24,6% so năm trước...
vneconomy.vn vneconomy.vn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam/US trades reached record in 2021
Replies
1
Views
122
vi-va
vi-va
Viet
US-Vietnam trade likely to hit $100 bn in 2021
Replies
1
Views
168
touela
T
Viet
Vietnam's trade revenue to surpass US$660bil by year-end
Replies
12
Views
480
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
China trade surplus reached record in 2021 despite trade war,Recovering demand in U.S. and Europe plus ASEAN supply woes boosted exports
Replies
8
Views
395
Stranagor
Stranagor
onebyone
China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
FairAndUnbiased
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom