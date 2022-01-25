Vietnam-China trade reached $230.2 billions (China customs) or $165.8 billions (Vietnam customs) in 2021

Năm 2021: Thương mại Việt Nam – Trung Quốc tăng gần 25% Số liệu thống kê của Tổng cục Hải quan Việt Nam cho thấy, bất chấp dịch bệnh Covid-19, kim ngạch thương mại Việt Nam – Trung Quốc năm 2021 vẫn đạt 165,8 tỷ USD, tăng 24,6% so năm trước...

According to China customs, Vietnam-China trade reached $230 billions with an increase of 19.7% compared to 2020. Meanwhile, as per Vietnam customs, the figure is 165.8 billions or 24.6% growth.China is the largest trade partner of Vietnam while Vietnam is the sixth largest trade partner of China, after the US, Japan, Korea, Germany and Australia.