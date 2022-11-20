Vietnam Buys Back $3 Million Relic French Wanted to Auction Off

French Auction of $3 Million Relic Delayed After Vietnam Pushback An auction of a 19th century Vietnamese imperial seal has been postponed in France after the government in Hanoi said it’s seeking talks aimed at possibly returning the historic piece to its home country.

THE nation successfully negotiated the return of a 19th century Vietnamese imperial seal from the French auction house Millon, the ministry of culture, sports and tourism said in a post on its website.The government will purchase the seal from Millon, state media reported, without providing the negotiated price.The seal weighing 11kg, with a large flying dragon sculpture on top, was valued at as much as US$3mil (RM13.6mil), according to a description page of the item which has since been taken down. It was made in 1823 and owned by the Emperor Minh Mang, who ruled Vietnam between 1820 and 1841, according to the statement.“Returning the gold seal to Vietnam not only supplements the collection of lost artifacts, treasures and cultural heritages that ‘bleed’ overseas, but also reinforces the state’s viewpoint of preserving and promoting the value of cultural heritage,” the statement said. — Bloomberg