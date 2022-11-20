What's new

Vietnam Buys Back $3 Million Relic French Wanted to Auction Off

THE nation successfully negotiated the return of a 19th century Vietnamese imperial seal from the French auction house Millon, the ministry of culture, sports and tourism said in a post on its website.The government will purchase the seal from Millon, state media reported, without providing the negotiated price.

The seal weighing 11kg, with a large flying dragon sculpture on top, was valued at as much as US$3mil (RM13.6mil), according to a description page of the item which has since been taken down. It was made in 1823 and owned by the Emperor Minh Mang, who ruled Vietnam between 1820 and 1841, according to the statement.

“Returning the gold seal to Vietnam not only supplements the collection of lost artifacts, treasures and cultural heritages that ‘bleed’ overseas, but also reinforces the state’s viewpoint of preserving and promoting the value of cultural heritage,” the statement said. — Bloomberg

www.bloomberg.com

French Auction of $3 Million Relic Delayed After Vietnam Pushback

An auction of a 19th century Vietnamese imperial seal has been postponed in France after the government in Hanoi said it’s seeking talks aimed at possibly returning the historic piece to its home country.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
When do those savage European robbers will return all the treasures they looted from their former colonies instead of shamelessly sell back to those countries.
 
anyway at the very least we get back the seal and can put it to the king´s resting place.

