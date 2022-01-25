What's new

Vietnam builds largest ever rice mill

Viet

Viet

97DB8C7D-FFF6-4007-998B-E54AFA8109D4.jpeg



LONG XUYEN CITY, VIETNAM — Tan Long Group, a Vietnamese rice producer, dedicated its new paddy-to-rice Hanh Phuc Rice Mill with a grand opening Jan. 18 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, Vietnam.

At 1.7 million square feet and 240,000 tonnes of total onsite storage, Hanh Phuc Rice Mill is the largest rice plant constructed in Vietnam. It will produce 1,000 tonnes of milled rice per day.”

www.world-grain.com

New rice mill dedicated in Vietnam

Tan Long Group’s Hanh Phuc Rice Mill nation’s largest.
www.world-grain.com www.world-grain.com
 
