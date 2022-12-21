What's new

Vietnam Boots UK Out of Top Seven US Trading Partners

1671645865129.png


Vietnam is on track this year to bump Britain from its long-time place among the US’s top seven goods trading partners, which would be the first time the UK hasn’t been in that group in records going back at least to 2004.

The UK’s share of the US merchandise trade slid to 2.6% through the first 10 months of this year while Vietnam’s rose to 2.7%, according to Census Bureau data.

In full-year numbers going back almost 20 years, the top seven US partners in goods trade have consistently been Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea and the UK, though their position within the group has shifted around.

Vietnam didn’t appear in the bureau’s top-15 list until 2019, and it has climbed ever since, ending last year at No. 10. If Vietnam’s lead over the UK holds for the final two months of 2022, it’ll be the first time that a majority of the top seven are Asian economies.


Vietnam has done well, very well in exporting goods to U.S. But it is important to know that U.S. and U.K. have a large trade in services. U.S. and Vietnam trade in services is still small.

U.S. goods and services trade with United Kingdom totaled an estimated $273.0 billion in 2019. Exports were $147.4 billion; imports were $125.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with United Kingdom was $21.8 billion in 2019.

United Kingdom is currently our 7th largest goods trading partner with $132.3 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2019. Goods exports totaled $69.1 billion; goods imports totaled $63.2 billion. The U.S. goods trade surplus with United Kingdom was $5.9 billion in 2019.

Trade in services with United Kingdom (exports and imports) totaled an estimated $140.7 billion in 2019. Services exports were $78.3 billion; services imports were $62.3 billion. The U.S. services trade surplus with United Kingdom was $16.0 billion in 2019.
 

