Vietnam Boots UK Out of Top Seven US Trading Partners

U.S. goods and services trade with United Kingdom totaled an estimated $273.0 billion in 2019. Exports were $147.4 billion; imports were $125.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with United Kingdom was $21.8 billion in 2019.



United Kingdom is currently our 7th largest goods trading partner with $132.3 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2019. Goods exports totaled $69.1 billion; goods imports totaled $63.2 billion. The U.S. goods trade surplus with United Kingdom was $5.9 billion in 2019.



Trade in services with United Kingdom (exports and imports) totaled an estimated $140.7 billion in 2019. Services exports were $78.3 billion; services imports were $62.3 billion. The U.S. services trade surplus with United Kingdom was $16.0 billion in 2019.

