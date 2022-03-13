What's new

Vietnam begins the construction of Southeast Asia largest airport

Long Thanh international airport south of Saigon will have a capacity of 100 million passengers per year.

5BBB81F0-EA38-427F-9189-FEB30A9A9AC3.jpeg
A36C27EF-4D42-49E5-9821-32A70E03E0E1.jpeg


Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 1
Standing Vice Chairman of the Project Management Board Nguyen Khac Phong monitors the construction stages of the project. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 2
Rushing to level the ground for the construction area of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 3
Workers of the contractor Vinaconex have technical consultations on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 4
Construction of the office of the Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 5
Construction of a petrol station to serve vehicles on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 6
Measuring and identifying the boundary of the construction area of the passenger terminal. (Photo: SGGP)
Busyness on construction site of Long Thanh International Airport ảnh 7
The area for the office of the Project Management Board after finishing leveling the ground. (Photo: SGGP)

Long Thanh Airport project needs to ensure site handover schedule ảnh 2
Construction of the office of the Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Long Thanh Airport project needs to ensure site handover schedule ảnh 3
Leveling the ground in the area of the passenger terminal of the Long Thanh Airport project. (Photo: SGGP)
 

