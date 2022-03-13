Vietnam begins the construction of Southeast Asia largest airport

Long Thanh international airport south of Saigon will have a capacity of 100 million passengers per year.Standing Vice Chairman of the Project Management Board Nguyen Khac Phong monitors the construction stages of the project. (Photo: SGGP)Rushing to level the ground for the construction area of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)Workers of the contractor Vinaconex have technical consultations on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)Construction of the office of the Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)Construction of a petrol station to serve vehicles on the construction site. (Photo: SGGP)Measuring and identifying the boundary of the construction area of the passenger terminal. (Photo: SGGP)The area for the office of the Project Management Board after finishing leveling the ground. (Photo: SGGP)Construction of the office of the Long Thanh Airport Project Management Board. (Photo: SGGP)Leveling the ground in the area of the passenger terminal of the Long Thanh Airport project. (Photo: SGGP)