Vietnam becomes sixth-largest trade partner of China

The latest data from the General Administration Customs China (GACC), announced on the 14th of January, Chinese foreign trade still increased by nearly 2% despite the many problems caused by the outbreak of Covid-19. This makes China the only major economy in the world to have grown during 2020. One of the more surprising developments was that Vietnam grew to become the sixth-largest trading partner of China.According to newspaper The Voice of Vietnam, data from GACC shows that Sino-Vietnamese trade in 2020 was worth 192.2 billion USD. That is an increase of 18.7% in comparison with the previous year. Vietnamese export to the Chinese market increased by 22.4% in comparison with the previous year.The Vietnamese commercial attaché in China celebrated the growing trade between China and Vietnam. According to him, "Vietnam considers itself the most important trading partner of China within the ASEAN. It is worth noting that Vietnamese export to China exceeded export from Australia and Germany to China, thus pushing Vietnam into sixth place."The commercial attaché explained that this achievement is the result of government leaders and relevant departments providing guidance and support in production areas. Together China and Vietnam overcame many difficulties to establish strong commercial cooperation and improve distribution networks. The two countries also worked together to create a system of supplementary trade products, which is one of the key conditions for sustainable stable growth of trade between China and Vietnam. The two countries are ideally located for intensive cross-border trade. The cost of transport between China and Vietnam is low and the transport time is short. This was particularly useful during the pandemic when overland transport costs are rising rapidly.According to the commercial attaché, trade between China and Vietnam has huge potential in 2021. He stated that, "in 2019, China gave Vietnam permission to export dairy products to the Chinese market. In 2020, Vietnam obtained permission to export Chinese mesona. Relevant departments in Vietnam are currently lobbying for permission to export swallow's nests, durian, and purple yams. Vietnam has many suitable products for the Chinese market."