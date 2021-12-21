Vietnam-based CT Farm to go public in the United States. Plans to acquire farmlands and set up production

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a company currently focused on PHILUX Global Funds and developing the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a consulting agreement with Vietnam-based Cat Tuong Agricultural Processing Production Co. Ltd. (http://cattuongagrico.com/en) (“CT Farm”) to assist this enterprise to become a publicly traded company and establish production facilities in the United States of America.
- According to the agreement, PHI Group, Inc. will be responsible for assisting CT Farm to list on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market (www.nasdaq.com), acquire farmland to set up production facilities in the Southeast region of the U.S. (https://www.pinterest.com/pin/425308758551550637/) and secure up to one billion U.S. dollars’ long-term financing for CT Farm to expand and grow the company in the global marketplace.
PHI Group, Inc. will receive cash and stock from CT Farm for services rendered in connection with this agreement.
Vietnam-based CT Farm to go public in the United States. Plans to acquire farmland and set up production facilities in the U.S.
New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a company currently focused on PHILUX Global Funds and developing...
www.globenewswire.com