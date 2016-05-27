What's new

Vietnam August trade surplus widens to $4.98 billion vs $2.8 billion surplus in July

Viet

Viet

Exports in August rose 11.4% from July to $27.70 billion, while imports were up 2.8% to $22.72 billion, the Customs Department said in a statement.

For the first eight months of this year, Vietnam's exports rose 2.3% from a year earlier to $175.36 billion, while imports fell 2.4% to $161.87 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $13.49 billion.


Vietnam August trade surplus widens to $4.98 billion vs $2.8 billion surplus in July

