Vietnam assumes UN Security Council presidency

Vietnam will serve as United Nations Security Council (UNSC) president starting Thursday, its second time in the seat during the 2020-21 tenure.Antonio Guterres (L), the U.N. Secretary General, speaks as Vietnam's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh looks on at a U.N. Security Council meeting chaired by Vietnam in January, 2020. Photo by Vietnam News Agency."Vietnam's commitment in this term is 'being a partner for sustainable peace'," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said as Vietnam assumes the rotational month-long presidency.