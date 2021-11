Vietnam announces start date for 1,500km North–South railway - Global Construction Review Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport has said it hopes to break ground on a high-speed rail link between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in 2028 if approval is granted by…

David RogersVietnam’s metre-gauge line, seen here near Saigon station, will be used exclusively for cargo (Hyogo/ CC BY-SA 3.0 The announcement was made yesterday by transport minister Nguyen Van The, reports the VN Express website.He said work would begin at both ends simultaneously. In the north, this will be a 250km section between Hanoi and Vinh, and in the south a 450km line between Ho Chi Minh and Nha Trang. These two projects are expected to have a total cost of $5bn.When complete, the standard gauge line will run for a little over 1,500km. At present the country’s political and commercial capitals are jointed by a 1m gauge link. This will be kept in operation, but will be reserved for freight.The new North–South line, which will have a maximum speed of, is intended to spur development along its length, including new-build urban areas.Vietnam currently has seven main railway routes running 2,400km. The government plans to spend some $10.5bn on building nine new ones by 2030, doubling the size of the national network. By 2050, it hopes to have a total of 25 routes covering 6,400km.