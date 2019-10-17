What's new

Vietnam animal feed imports continue to rise

VIETNAM
Wednesday, 08 Dec 2021 6:31 PM MYT


HANOI (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): Vietnam is the largest corn importer in South-East Asia and is forecast to be the fifth-largest importer in the world, opening the door for foreign animal feed suppliers to expand their trade in the country.

According to the General Department of Customs (GDC), the import turnover of animal feed and raw materials reached nearly US$4.14 billion in the past 10 months, up 29 per cent on the same period in 2020.
The GDC estimates that this number will continue to grow, providing opportunities for corn and fermented by-products (DDGS) exporters around the world to increase their trade with Vietnam.

In the first 10 months of 2021, the biggest importer was Argentina with 35 per cent of the market, reaching $1.45 billion, up 11.4 per cent over the same period in 2020. The US followed with 16.7 per cent, reaching $692.36 million thanks to a sharp increase of 66.3 per cent over the same period. Accounting for 11.8 per cent of the total, imports from Brazil also increased sharply by 42.2 per cent, reaching $487.37 million.
Vietnam animal feed imports continue to rise

HANOI (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): Vietnam is the largest corn importer in South-East Asia and is forecast to be the fifth-largest importer in the world, opening the door for foreign animal feed suppliers to expand their trade in the country.
