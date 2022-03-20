Vietnam and Saudi Arabia to promote ties

March 20, 2022 ​

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. PHOTO: VNA/VNSVIETNAM NEWS/ANN – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính received Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affair Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday.At the meeting, Chính congratulated Saudi Arabia on their socio-economic development achievements and great transformation, after more than five years of implementation of the ‘Vision 2030’ plan.Chính also thanked the government and humanitarian organisations of Saudi Arabia for supporting Vietnam with finance and medical equipment and supplies, contributing to Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19, while also improving the quality of life of people living in disadvantaged areas.Regarding political cooperation, Chính proposed that the two countries strengthen the exchange of delegations and contacts between the leaders of the two countries; improve cooperation between the two foreign ministries and people-to-people and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.The prime minister used the occasion to reiterate his invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pay an official visit to Vietnam.In terms of economic cooperation, Chính suggested that Saudi Arabia soon completely lift the import ban on Vietnamese seafood, increase imports of Vietnamese agricultural products and expand the market for each countries’ products and goods.Chính also hoped Saudi Arabia can share their experience with Vietnam, supporting access to markets for goods and services according to Halal Islamic standards, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to participate in oil and gas services in Saudi Arabia.In addition, the prime minister confirmed that Vietnamese authorities are ready to create all favourable conditions for investment funds from Saudi Arabia to seek investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam. He proposed the Saudi Arabia Development Fund increase the number of projects and the size of preferential capital for each project to help improve the lives of Vietnamese people in remote and isolated areas.Regarding labour cooperation, Chính thanked Saudi Arabia for creating strong conditions for Vietnamese citizens to live and work in Saudi Arabia, especially during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.He suggested that Saudi Arabia increase the reception of skilled Vietnamese workers in the service sectors and medical care.On a multilateral level, the Prime Minister suggested the two countries continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and international forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations.Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal affirmed that Saudi Arabia always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam.The minister said that Vietnam and Saudi Arabia have great potential to further promote cooperation in many fields, especially in trade and investment.He said that Saudi Arabia would work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and other ministries, sectors and businesses of Saudi Arabia to actively implement the above roadmap to further improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in economics.