Vietnam among 'cheapest countries to retire'

Vietnam is named among the eight cheapest countries to retire by Travel + Leisure, with the overall cost of living about 49% lower than in the U.S., and rents about 75% lower, depending on the location.
"In Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), home to the largest expat community according to International Living, the cost of living is 62% lower than in New York, and housing is about 83% lower," the New York-based travel magazine commented.
"Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture.
"High-quality health care is very affordable, with both public and private systems. Most expats carry international health insurance and take advantage of private hospitals," it wrote.
Data from Numbeo, the largest data site on cities and countries in the world, updated as of June 2022, is used by the magazine for cost of living comparisons.
The remaining seven countries include Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Portugal, Panama, Montenegro and Colombia.
Travel + Leisure recently honored the ancient town of Hoi An, a UNESCO heritage site in central Vietnam, as one of the 25 best cities in the world for their mix of culture, food, and friendliness.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang entered the list of 25 world's best islands with "white-sand beaches and delectable food".
Travel + Leisure quoted International Living as saying Hoan My Medical Corporation, with hospitals and clinics across the country, is the most prestigious hospital group. "City International Hospital in HCMC is the biggest international hospital, where a quarter of the patients are foreigners and most of the medical staff speaks English."
