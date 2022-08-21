What's new

Vietnam among 'cheapest countries to retire'

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,315
0
18,973
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Vietnam is named among the eight cheapest countries to retire by Travel + Leisure, with the overall cost of living about 49% lower than in the U.S., and rents about 75% lower, depending on the location.

"In Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), home to the largest expat community according to International Living, the cost of living is 62% lower than in New York, and housing is about 83% lower," the New York-based travel magazine commented.

"Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture.

"High-quality health care is very affordable, with both public and private systems. Most expats carry international health insurance and take advantage of private hospitals," it wrote.

Sightseeing on a double decker bus in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy of Vietnam News Agency.

Travel + Leisure quoted International Living as saying Hoan My Medical Corporation, with hospitals and clinics across the country, is the most prestigious hospital group. "City International Hospital in HCMC is the biggest international hospital, where a quarter of the patients are foreigners and most of the medical staff speaks English."

Data from Numbeo, the largest data site on cities and countries in the world, updated as of June 2022, is used by the magazine for cost of living comparisons.

The remaining seven countries include Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Portugal, Panama, Montenegro and Colombia.

Travel + Leisure recently honored the ancient town of Hoi An, a UNESCO heritage site in central Vietnam, as one of the 25 best cities in the world for their mix of culture, food, and friendliness.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang entered the list of 25 world's best islands with "white-sand beaches and delectable food".

https://m.hanoitimes.vn/vietnam-among-best-countries-for-retirement-321390.html#:~:text=Vietnam%20among%20best%20countries%20for%20retirement&text=The%20country%20is%20a%20top,'%20travel%20magazine%20Travel%2BLeisure.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
This airline is offering tickets from India to Vietnam at just INR 26!
Replies
0
Views
166
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam and Taiwan gain in US market
Replies
0
Views
106
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam benefits from manufacturing exodus from China
2
Replies
17
Views
694
silverox
silverox
Viet
Samsung plans to invest US$3.3 billion in Vietnam in 2022
Replies
2
Views
192
Viet
Viet
Viet
Xiaomi's made-in-Vietnam smartphones delivered
Replies
0
Views
274
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom