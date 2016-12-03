What's new

Vietnam actively preparing for SEA Games 31, 2021

Vietnam actively preparing for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Wednesday, 2020-12-23 10:02:36
1608866902493.png

The logo of the 31st SEA Games, to be hosted in Vietnam in 2021.


NDO/VNA – Leaders of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Sub-committees met in Hanoi on December 22 to review preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11).
Deputy Director in charge of the General Department Tran Duc Phan said in the past time, his department, as a standing agency of the SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11 Organising Committee, has implemented many works, including the establishment of eight out of 10 Sub-committees on technical support, security, transport, health and doping testing, finance, infrastructure, logistics and public services, information - communications, and operation centre.

The General Department has also instructed the Sub-committees to build detailed operating regulations and work plans; urged the development of preliminary plans on accommodation, transport, information technology, medical and doping testing, volunteer recruitment and training, security and reception work.

The Organising Committee has reviewed and inspected the preparation for SEA Games 31 in some provinces, coordinated with relevant units in building identifiers and songs for the two events, and asked for comments on their slogans.

In the coming time, the main tasks will include promulgating detailed plans for preparation and organisation of the Games; approving plans on security, transport, logistics, reception, medical and doping testing, popularisation, information technology, and sponsorship calling. The Organising Committee will also work with localities on the preparation of SEA Games 31.

At the function, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien spoke highly of the preparations and asked the established Sub-committees to develop their own plans and have a smooth, scientific and effective coordination to best prepare for the events.

The 31st Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities.

The tournament will feature 40 sports, with 36 already approved by the national steering committee for SEA Games 31, including track and field, water sports, gymnastics, rowing, canoeing/kayak, football, shooting, archery, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, karate, wushu, weightlifting, boxing, kickboxing, badminton, fencing, sepak takraw, tennis, volleyball, basketball, cycling, billiards & snooker, golf, vovinam, chess, pencak silat, dance sport, diving, among others.

Meanwhile, the 11th ASEAN Para Games will take place in Hanoi from December 17-28 next year with 14 sports and about 400 competition events.

I am waiting for Chinese and Vietnamese bots to invade this thread lmao 😆
 
I am waiting for Chinese and Vietnamese bots to invade this thread lmao 😆
I expect this thread will be quite different ;)

This is the only YT channel that talk about the preparation that I found. Look like Vietnamese hasnt made a dedicated official YT channel for the game.

They will use their existing sport facility to host the game. I believe some renovation work will be done in the beginning of next year since they still have about 11 months before the game is started.


 
