Vietjet to launch A330 Moscow service in July 2022

By Greg Waldron3 December 2021
  • Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet plans to start flights to Europe, with services to Moscow starting in mid-2022.
The carrier will operate to Moscow from three Vietnamese cities: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nha Trang.
Photo 1

Vietjet flight attendants salute Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow
The Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi-Moscow service will start on 3 July; the Nha Trang-Moscow service will start on 10 July.


Vietjet will use Airbus A330-300s on the route. In early November, the carrier revealed it will lease up to three A330s, though it provided no details as to the lessor involved.

“Vietjet is ready to relaunch international services,” says managing director Dinh Viet Phuong.

“We have invested in a modern fleet, and we will expand our intercontinental flight network in the coming time. I believe that Vietjet’s new services to Russia will again prove our commitment to offering top quality flight products and services.”

Vietnam is a popular destination for Russians, and Hanoi and Moscow enjoy close diplomatic and trade ties. Moreover, Nha Trang was extremely popular among Russian tourists before the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will operate to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The company made the announcement to fly to Russia during a ceremony in Moscow attended by Vietnam president Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as well as other dignitaries.

Before the pandemic, VietJet had long flirted with the idea of obtaining widebody aircraft.

www.flightglobal.com

