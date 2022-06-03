VietJet Reaffirms Its 737 MAX Order After Grounding & The Pandemic

Earlier this month, Boeing and VietJets signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the continuous implementation of the order contract for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
During the meeting between Vietnam's PM Phạm Minh Chính and Boeing's chief strategy officer and SVP Marc Allen, both parties signed an MoU, reaffirming the 200 Boeing 737 MAX order. Photo: VGP
One week after the meeting in Washington DC, Boeing's Senior Vice President Michael Arthur paid a visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, and met with Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ.