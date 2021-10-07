beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 41,088
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Vientiane station of China-Laos Railway officially debuts in Laos.
No, 160 kilometers per hour, Single-track electrified railway.Is this high speed rail?
So the HSR is operation in Laos?
This is a CR200J train customized by China for Laos to operate in Laos. It will arrive at Vientiane Station in Laos this weekend. Get ready for the opening on December 2.So the HSR is operation in Laos?
When will it connect to Bangkok?This is a CR200J train customized by China for Laos to operate in Laos. It will arrive at Vientiane Station in Laos this weekend. Get ready for the opening on December 2.
It’s too early to connect to Bangkok. Thailand’s domestic decision-making and work efficiency are too slow. It is estimated that it will connect to Bangkok by 2028.When will it connect to Bangkok?