Vienna attack: Bangladeshi dual citizen arrested as a suspect, confusion with the intelligence report

Vienna attack: Bangladeshi dual citizen arrested on suspicion of involvement, confusion over intelligence

Thanks @Black_cats for uploading the news. Below is the google translation, a little edited.5 November 2020Law enforcement. Photo source, REUTERSPhoto caption,Law enforcement is on high alert following a terrorist attack in Vienna.Austrian media, including Reuters, reported that Bangladeshi dual nationals were among the 14 people arrested on Tuesday in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna, Austria.They are said to be between 18 and 26 years of age. The Police searched 16 houses and arrested them.The data obtained from them is being analyzed, the news said.In Monday's attack, a gunman opened fire in the heart of Vienna, killing four people.Almost all of those arrested have a history of immigration, said Carl Nehamar, the country's interior minister.Vienna's police chief, Gerhard Puerstel, told the media that some of the detainees had dual citizenship in Bangladesh, northern Macedonia, Turkey or Russia.The gunman is said to have carried out the attack alone. However, the media is also discussing the confusion between Austria and Slovakia over intelligence about the attack.Interior Minister Carl Nehamar told reporters Wednesday that mobile phone footage confirmed that gunmen had killed the four alone in Vienna on Monday.However, he said that the Austrian intelligence forces were confused about this.He said they were investigating whether there was any link between them and any terrorist organization. He also said that they would look into how they themselves investigated the incident.The gunman posted a picture of himself on social mediaPhoto source, REUTERSPhoto caption,Austrian authorities say the gunman posted pictures of himself on social media."According to current information, there were misinformation in some places before the terrorist attack," Mr. Nehamar told a news conference.In July, neighboring Slovakia's intelligence agency wrote a letter to Austrian authorities stating that on July 21, two men, most likely Arabs, Turks or Chechens, went to an arms store in Bratislava.From there they bought AK-Forty Seven equipment.According to the information given by them, the two men came in a BMW car with Austrian number plate.All this information was conveyed to Austria on 23 July through Europol."The next step is to make some big mistakes in communication between them," said Nehamar. He told reporters that an independent commission had been formed to look into the matter.According to the letter, Austrian authorities informed Slovakia on September 10 through the European law enforcement agency Europol that the Austrian police had already identified one of the two.The letter said: "The two men are already known to the Austrian police for their involvement in terrorism. One of them was sentenced to 22 months in prison.The letter further stated that the car used in the attempt to buy ammunition was in the name of another 21-year-old man's mother. Was registered. He had previously been prosecuted for being an extremist.An application was also made to the court for his arrest after the attack in Vienna.After receiving the information from Slovakia, Austria's central and provincial intelligence agencies verified the information and sent it back to Bratislava for questioning, said Franz Ruff, Austria's director general of public security.Under pressure to answer questions about what went wrong, he said: "It is the Commission's job to clarify whether the investigation has been carried out properly and legally." Later on Wednesday, the Austrian National Security Council agreed to set up an independent commission.Strict security measures have been taken in ViennaImage source, REUTERSPhoto caption,Strict security measures have been taken in ViennaThe 20-year-old gunman is said to be a citizen of Austria and northern Macedonia at the same time. Within minutes of his shooting, police shot and killed him.Born and raised in Vienna, the young man had already been convicted and imprisoned for trying to join the Islamic State in Syria.By the end of 2016, authorities knew that 320 Austrians were actively involved or wanted to take part in terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq.Of those, about 57 died in the region and 93 are thought to have returned to Austria. Another 72 were barred from leaving the country.At least more than 20,000 people have given their mobile phone videos to the authorities. Analyzing those videos to see that there was only one gunman at the scene, Nehamar said the long-running confusion over the matter had ended.Switzerland has also arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in the attack. The country's law minister said the gunman had a friendly relationship with the two arrested.Mr. Roof said Austria had contacts with Switzerland and another country. Throughout the investigation, he denied identifying them.Northern Macedonia said on Tuesday that the three men were involved in the attack in one way or another and that they all had dual Austrian and northern Macedonian citizenship.