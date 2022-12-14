VIDEX 2022: Vietnam-developed air-defence radar commences final trials with army A locally developed S-band medium-range 3D air-defence radar has commenced final trials with the People's Army of Vietnam (PAV) and the system is set to be deployed in...

The truck-mounted S-band medium-range surveillance radar, which is undergoing tests by the People's Army of Vietnam, is on display at VIDEX 2022 in Hanoi. (Janes/Ridzwan Rahmat)A locally developed S-band medium-range 3D air-defence radar has commenced final trials with the People's Army of Vietnam (PAV) and the system is set to be deployed in 2024.The matter was disclosed toat the Vietnam International Defense Exhibition (VIDEX) 2022, which is taking place in Hanoi between 8 and 10 December, by a representative from the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).According to the representative, the requirement for a mobile air-defence radar was first mooted by the PAV in 2018.The system should be rapidly deployable across various terrain types and be able to feed the army's battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems with real-time target information including velocity, range, azimuth, and altitude.The system that has since been developed for this requirement has a scanning rate of 12 rotations per minute and it can detect aircraft at ranges of up to 360 km.The radar has been incorporated with an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced command system that can track about 300 targets simultaneously and recommend actions that need to be prioritised, said the representative.The radar is mounted on an eight-wheel Kamaz truck and it can be operated within 20 minutes of set-up. The set-up includes a command vehicle and a power supply vehicle, he added.For now, trials of the system are being carried out by a coastal defence unit of the PAV and it has been so since 2021. However, the tests may be expanded to other formations depending on the results of the ongoing trials.