Videos show Iranian anti-hijab protesters knocking turbans off clerics' heads

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Young Iranians are filming themselves knocking turbans off clerics’ heads to protest the country’s draconian hijab mandate.

In one clip that has gone viral, a young woman is seen running up to a man in a traditional robe from behind and delivering a powerful blow to the back of his white turban, causing it to fall on the ground.

The woman runs away without looking back, while the bare-headed Muslim clergyman stoops to pick up his headdress.

“Removing the turbans of clerics has turned into an act of protest after regime killed hundreds of innocent protesters,” the caption of the video read.

Another recording from the holy city of Mashhad shows a cleric walking over to pick up his unraveled turban, which had been yanked off his head off camera. A crowd of teens is heard cheering loudly in the background.

A viral video from Iran shows a young woman running up to a cleric from behind and knocking the turban off his head.

Iranians have turned to attacking clerics as part of a movement targeting the country’s strict hijab laws.

Iran’s youngsters have turned to what has been described tongue-in-cheek as a “game of ‘knock the turban off a cleric'” after seven weeks of violent demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in mid-September three days after being picked up by the morality police for violating the strictly enforced Islamic dress code by wearing her hijab loosely.

Under the country’s laws, women are required to keep their hair completely covered by headscarves and wear loose-fitting clothing.

While Iran’s authorities claimed that Amini died from a heart attack and denied any wrongdoing, her family argued that she had no history of cardiovascular problems and said they were barred from seeing her body before she was buried.

Another video shows a protester unraveling a cleric’s white turban and tossing it into the street.

A screenshot from a video shows a man running in a park trailing a Muslim cleric and smacking the turban off his head before fleeing.

Masha Amini died in police custody while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. Her death ignited furious protests across Iran.IranWire via REUTERS

Amini’s death ignited rarely seen displays of defiance from Iran’s high school and college students, with women and girls removing — and sometimes burning — their headscarves in public, and cutting off their hair in shows of protest.

Videos show Iranian anti-hijab protesters knocking turbans off clerics’ heads

Young Iranians have been filming themselves knocking turbans off passing clerics’ heads to protest the country’s hardline hijab laws following the death of Mahsa Amini.
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

lastofthepatriots said:
Iranian youth seem so productive...
the Ayatollah regime is brutal.
it will set traps for these youth.
and walk a bait with turban and whoever knocks off the turban will be shot in the back by a hidden sniper.
this Talibani regime has killed hundreds only for protesting.

it will kill more with another excuse.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Irfan Baloch said:
the Ayatollah regime is brutal.
it will set traps for these youth.
and walk a bait with turban and whoever knocks off the turban will be shot in the back by a hidden sniper.
this Talibani regime has killed hundreds only for protesting.

it will kill more with another excuse.
I’m not in favor of their government but this seems disrespectful.

Maybe I was just raised differently, but we never mess around with bazurg even if they behave stupidly. :lol:
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

lastofthepatriots said:
I’m not in favor of their government but this seems disrespectful.

Maybe I was just raised differently, but we never mess around with bazurg even if they behave stupidly. :lol:
Iranian youth seems too much tolerant than these ugly mullah,
if i was there, i try my best to slap one of these mullah with a Lady Shoe.

(Mullah are everywhere same but Shia, Sunni, Wahhabi, All are sides of same coin)
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

It looks like Iran is imploding slowly. Will be hard to crush the movement if youngsters make their mind.
 
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

Lmfao, those shots of people knocking off turbans are hilarious


Terrible manners, bad form, not good.... But still funny AF. :rofl:
 

