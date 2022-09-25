Videos of Overseas Pakistani holding Corrupt Pakistani Imported Government Crooks Accountable

I WOULD LIKE TO CREATE A THREAD DEDICATED TO OVERSEAS PAKISTANI HOLDING CRIMINALS OF PAKISTANI IMPORTED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE.
How dare they come to our countries with their corruption and pollution!
How dare they come to our countries with their corruption and pollution!
London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey #shorts
London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey London protest against Nawaz sharif and Shehbaz Sharif #shorts #trending #vi...
youtu.be
London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey #shorts
London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey London protest against Nawaz sharif and Shehbaz Sharif #shorts #trending #vi...
youtu.be
Last edited: