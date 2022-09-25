What's new

Videos of Overseas Pakistani holding Corrupt Pakistani Imported Government Crooks Accountable

I WOULD LIKE TO CREATE A THREAD DEDICATED TO OVERSEAS PAKISTANI HOLDING CRIMINALS OF PAKISTANI IMPORTED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE.


How dare they come to our countries with their corruption and pollution!






London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey #shorts

London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey London protest against Nawaz sharif and Shehbaz Sharif #shorts #trending #vi...
Although such kind of protests yield nothing, atleast it annoys these thugs who have looted the country to bankruptcy. However, the real looters and thugs are the ones who brought these people to power and allowed them to loot the country’s wealth while they did the same. I doubt any one of these hooligans has the balls to protest against them.
 
Although such kind of protests yield nothing, atleast it annoys these thugs who have looted the country to bankruptcy. However, the real looters and thugs are the ones who brought these people to power and allowed them to loot the country’s wealth while they did the same. I doubt any one of these hooligans has the balls to protest against them.
I'm here in the West... If I see anyone if these harami Imported Corrupt Pakistani Politicians here... Trust me they wouldn't travel here to the Americas. This is my land... And they're not welcome here... Bajwa included.
 
311b49fa7e922934c2b4e09569d3a298.jpg
 
OVERSEAS PAKISTANI HOLDING CRIMINALS OF PAKISTANI IMPORTED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE.
Pathetic. Heckling is NOT accountability.

These people need to be proven guilty and send behind bars for a long time for their crimes. That is the accountability Pakistan needs.
 
I hope these Patwari inbred leaders come to Toronto and I will personally greet these MoFos..... Galloway Boyz will be there .....I promise.
I think we should. There should be coordinated efforts to make sure these corrupt Pakistani do not set foot on our land. They have the corrupt system protecting them in Pakistan.... But here it's us who have the power to at least ensure they are heckled off the streets in the West.

The only place left safe for corrupt Pakistani imported government for their foreign trips should be Somalia.

Pathetic. Heckling is NOT accountability.

These people need to be proven guilty and send behind bars for a long time for their crimes. That is the accountability Pakistan needs.
My FREEDOM MY CHOICE MY COUNTRY... I was born here.... I know my rights.

I guess you don't know anything about our culture here.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573512068388593670

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573453673916661775
 
