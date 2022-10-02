What's new

Videos from the First Nagorno-Karabakh War

Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
I'll be posting some interesting videos from both sides.

Screenshot_2019-02-12 Nagorno-Karabakh War - Wikipedia.png



First,one of the most interesting videos,the destruction of the elite Geranboy batallion(as was the title). This video is interesting because it shows the completely dissolution and bad state the Azeri army had reached in the early '90s.



A nice video of apparently Azeri partisans or militia:


Armenians in liberated Lachin:


Monte Melkonian and Azeri old woman,some Turkish dialogues here. Can someone help? @dBSPL @merzifonlu
www.youtube.com

Monte Melkonian - Dikkat Dikkat Kalbajar Ermenistandir !

History of Nagorno-Karabakh / http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Nagorno-Karabakh
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Azeris at Kelbacar:


 
Random footage from the war:


Azeris,again any help translating what they are saying,will be appreciated:


Captured Armenian in Karabakh:


Video about Kelbacar with english subtitles:

 

