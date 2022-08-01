Videos from 1997 Albania crisis

In 1997,after the Pyramid Schemes destroyed the economies of thousands and thousands of Albanian citizens and with the collapse of communism and the political situation turning volatile,a crisis,a small civil war started in Albania.The country was filled with countless armories and warehouses full of weapons,since the Hoxha era. As some of you know,the communist regime in Albania was not only extremely oppressive,but also paranoid. Apart from building some 200,000 bunkers to protect against any enemy invasion,they had gathered a massive amount of small weapons. All that for a country with a population of 3,000,000 people.Now the people were looting these warehouses and Soviet-made weapons,their Chinese versions and the Albanian-made clones of them started flooding the black markets of the Balkans and the entire world.Soon,the UN sent forces from nearby countries. Here are some nice videos from AP. Check out the gear and weapons in each of them!