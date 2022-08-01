What's new

Videos from 1997 Albania crisis

Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,059
2
4,470
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
In 1997,after the Pyramid Schemes destroyed the economies of thousands and thousands of Albanian citizens and with the collapse of communism and the political situation turning volatile,a crisis,a small civil war started in Albania.

The country was filled with countless armories and warehouses full of weapons,since the Hoxha era. As some of you know,the communist regime in Albania was not only extremely oppressive,but also paranoid. Apart from building some 200,000 bunkers to protect against any enemy invasion,they had gathered a massive amount of small weapons. All that for a country with a population of 3,000,000 people.

Now the people were looting these warehouses and Soviet-made weapons,their Chinese versions and the Albanian-made clones of them started flooding the black markets of the Balkans and the entire world.

Soon,the UN sent forces from nearby countries. Here are some nice videos from AP. Check out the gear and weapons in each of them!





@dBSPL @merzifonlu @PakAlp




Screenshot_2022-08-01 Albanian Civil War - Wikipedia.png
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,922
76
53,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Foinikas said:
In 1997,after the Pyramid Schemes destroyed the economies of thousands and thousands of Albanian citizens and with the collapse of communism and the political situation turning volatile,a crisis,a small civil war started in Albania.

The country was filled with countless armories and warehouses full of weapons,since the Hoxha era. As some of you know,the communist regime in Albania was not only extremely oppressive,but also paranoid. Apart from building some 200,000 bunkers to protect against any enemy invasion,they had gathered a massive amount of small weapons. All that for a country with a population of 3,000,000 people.

Now the people were looting these warehouses and Soviet-made weapons,their Chinese versions and the Albanian-made clones of them started flooding the black markets of the Balkans and the entire world.

Soon,the UN sent forces from nearby countries. Here are some nice videos from AP. Check out the gear and weapons in each of them!





@dBSPL @merzifonlu @PakAlp




View attachment 867036
Click to expand...

Hence why Albanian mafias are the most feared of all outside the cartels of Mexico. They have easy access to military grade weapons, the training to use them and plenty of men.
They destroyed the Jamaican gangsters in London in under a year.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,682
3
7,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@Foinikas
Man there is no peace anywhere. Just saw yesterday that in south Italy there is one mafia who is controlling politicians and bureaucracy. In fact, army is launched to conduct operation in the forests.

I think New Zeeland is better. far from all conflicts. :)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dai Toruko
Albania, Greece taking issue of maritime jurisdiction zones to The Hague
Replies
1
Views
266
Apollon
Apollon
Maira La
Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo sending mercenaries to Ukraine?
Replies
4
Views
640
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Foinikas
Tetovo Conflict (Insurgency in FYROM 2001)
Replies
5
Views
315
Foinikas
Foinikas
dBSPL
Turkey returns to the Balkans at EU’s expense
Replies
6
Views
377
Akritas
Akritas
dexter
Why the Belarus migrant crisis is different
Replies
1
Views
208
vostok
vostok

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom