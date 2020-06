Breadcrumb Trail Links

Pakistan's PM says 'no doubt' that India was behind stock exchange attack

Article content

Author of the article:ReutersPublishing date:Jun 30, 2020 • Last Updated 6 minutes ago • 1 minute readISLAMABAD — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had ‘no doubt’ that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier.Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.Outlaw Biker Clubs in CanadaIndia said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault.“There is no doubt that India is behind the attack,” Khan said in his address to parliament. “For the last two months my cabinet knew (there would be an attack) I had informed my ministers. All our agencies were on high alert,” he added. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hasan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)