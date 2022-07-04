What's new

Video: To Inida, China is making same mistake US made

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,056
-16
10,094
Country
China
Location
China
No English subtitle. Summary contents of this video: 1, Chinese see Vietnam and India, the two countries that are hostile to China, as same level of competitors. No trure. Vietnam is a tactical adversary for China. India is a strategical adversary. India not only own population and territory scales, also has ambition to replace China in all manufacturing sectors. Vietnam doesn't have that ambition.

2, China must make cautious calculation for every investment to India. Should avoid promoting India's infrastructures and manufactures that can replace Chinese products.






The author is right. China should not invest to India, except assembly factories.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
669
-5
988
Country
India
Location
India
Chinese in their brains believe China is doing a favour by investing pittance in India and that India can't do anything without Chinese investment.

Fact- Chinese companies investing in India get nice ROI. Chinese companies are standing in queue to invest in India. & India has umpteen times made it clear, albeit indirectly that we can do without investments from China.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Chinese investment in India: Chinese investment faces government scrutiny | India Business News - Times of India

India Business News: While company sources indicated that investment below a certain threshold does not require government approval, officials clarified that when it comes
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Chinese funds to face more scrutiny on board appointments

People with knowledge of the matter said this requirement has been imposed after it was found that China and Hong Kong investors were devising alternate structures to circumvent April 2020 restrictions on foreign investments from neighbouring countries.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

And you can get the textual format of the video from the source, here
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam makes its mark on the global stage
Replies
0
Views
108
Viet
Viet
Viet
ELECTRONICS: Xiaomi starts smartphone production in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
162
REhorror
R
Viet
Apple Supplier BYD Aims to Make Tablets in Vietnam From June
Replies
1
Views
213
REhorror
R
Viet
Foxconn Reproaches Chinese Rivals for Poaching Vietnam Workers
Replies
2
Views
251
Beast
B
Viet
  • Locked
Why the Russia-Ukraine War is Not the Same as the Sino-Vietnamese War of 1979
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
2K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom