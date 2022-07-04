Video: To Inida, China is making same mistake US made

No English subtitle. Summary contents of this video: 1, Chinese see Vietnam and India, the two countries that are hostile to China, as same level of competitors. No trure. Vietnam is a tactical adversary for China. India is a strategical adversary. India not only own population and territory scales, also has ambition to replace China in all manufacturing sectors. Vietnam doesn't have that ambition.2, China must make cautious calculation for every investment to India. Should avoid promoting India's infrastructures and manufactures that can replace Chinese products.The author is right. China should not invest to India, except assembly factories.