Video: The Officer Who Defused Over 7000 Explosives

TCM has and ongoing video series where they are highlighting the role of Police, especially in counter-terrorism.
There are many great officers who have shared some amazing stories but this video stands out because we all know KP Police's BD unit was instrumental in dealing with the growing threat of IEDs during war against the Taliban.
Here's the video:
