Video: The Officer Who Defused Over 7000 Explosives

Xestan

Xestan

Sep 25, 2009
TCM has and ongoing video series where they are highlighting the role of Police, especially in counter-terrorism.

There are many great officers who have shared some amazing stories but this video stands out because we all know KP Police's BD unit was instrumental in dealing with the growing threat of IEDs during war against the Taliban.

Here's the video:

 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
A very valuable person.. Not just bcz he saved many people or deactivated many devices but bcz he had taken forensic training from various countries.
Also, he suffered his family relations. Such a precious soul.
 
sur

sur

Aug 19, 2009
Major Retd. Shafaqat Malik in above video (@ 16:25) mentioned DG FIA Tariq Pervez.
Below is interview of that Tariq Pervez on same YT channel.
@ 17:40 DG Tariq talks about hiring Shafaqat Malik as disposal expert & investigator:


@ 19:47 Tariq tells about one of the psyche of a khood-kush teenager.
How recruiters satisfy their teenage desires and thus win their hearts. Like buying motorcycle and thrill.
It's very important point to ponder upon.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

Sep 23, 2016
that's one hurt locker at a whole new level! take good notes jeremy renner!
 
R Wing

R Wing

May 23, 2016
Both of these interviews combined are better than the past 3 decades of TV 'journalism.'

Amazing what one could YouTube channel can do.
 
K

khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Indeed the suffering of his family relation in the line of duty, as he was the most demanded professional in the war against terror on nation's call, stands him above and out.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Good share.. thanx man.
 
Xestan

Xestan

Sep 25, 2009
Tariq Pervez is a pioneer when it comes to Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts in urban centers. You sit among defence experts and you realise that he's still considered one of the best this country ever produced.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

Apr 16, 2008
hats off, people like him like him, sons and daughter who are always ready to sacrifice their everything for the nation and future of the nation are gems
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
If I defused that kid. I would hug him and tell him he is a child of the state. He is my child.

Give that kid a scholarship and make him tell his story all over the universities of Pakistan.

Our youth is way too much waili. They don't have anything to do other than jacking off to p*rn, or trying to find a "bachi" or anti state lgbt or anti state mullah stuff.
 
