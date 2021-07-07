What's new

Video surfaces of Militants in Babusar, GB

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,043
3
2,946
A few hours ago these video clips started to appear on twitter.

The time and location was later confirmed by local journalists. Though some of them don't take these guys seriously, I think the State should still investigate what was this all about.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412797799377350661

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412826673066786817

Locals who confirmed the identities of these militants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412845810950283265

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412846548623429641

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412850970652987396

Well known local journalist:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412841080882708491
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Jul 5, 2020
341
0
559
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
He looks like aik thappar ki mar. Video most likely created to create rukus or it's quite old.

Also, this twitter handle has been sharing PTM propaganda for fks sake.
 
