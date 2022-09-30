What's new

Video shows submerged 'water highway' in eastern China, not India

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,903
-4
16,474
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Uzair Rizvi, AFP India
Thu, September 29, 2022, 12:40 PM·2 min read

An aerial video of a flooded road with vehicles driving across it has been viewed hundreds of times alongside the claim it is located in India. However, the road is actually in eastern China; the Yongwu highway is submerged when the water level of the lake next to it rises. Chinese media outlets have repeatedly reported about the "most beautiful water highway".​

The 13-second video clip was shared here on Twitter on September 16, 2022.
The video appears to show several vehicles driving along a flooded road that is just visible under the water’s surface.
“Incredible India, I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway,” the caption reads.

e75a483bf5f0395b14e9ad0815855877

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on September 25, 2022
The clip has been viewed more than 900 times alongside similar claims on Facebook here and here, and on Twitter here.
However, the claim is false.
A reverse image search on Yandex found the original video published here on July 10, 2021 by a Twitter account called "Beautiful China", which is affiliated with the state-run People's Dailynewspaper.
The video is captioned: "Take a drive on 'road underwater' in E China's Jiangxi! A section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road is submerged in water during flood season when the water level exceeds 18.67 meters #AmazingChina."
The Yongwu road connects Yongxiu city and Wucheng county, along the western shore of Poyang Lake in eastern China’s Jiangxi province.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the false post (L) and the video posted by Beautiful China (R):

5b49b3d6d18ac253a752688e6d58e0a4

Screenshot comparison of the video in the false post (L) and the video posted by Beautiful China (R)
Chinese media organisations have repeatedly published news articles about the Yongwu highway, for example by state-run news channel CGTN in 2019 here, and by state news agency Xinhua in 2020 here.
According to the CGTN report, water in the nearby Poyang Lake rises during the rainy season, causing a stretch of the highway to flood.
On June 7, 2022, People's Daily also posted a set of similar photos on its simplified Chinese site, under the headline: "High-definition photos: Poyang Lake water level rises; the beautiful 'water highway' scenery is seen again."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video posted by Beautiful China (L) and one of the photos posted by People's Daily in 2022 (R), with matching features highlighted by AFP:

ad34d662379a611d9d580ac9fa92e98f

Screenshot comparison of the video posted by Beautiful China (L) and one of the photos posted by People's Daily in 2022 (R)

www.yahoo.com

Video shows submerged 'water highway' in eastern China, not India

An aerial video of a flooded road with vehicles driving across it has been viewed hundreds of times alongside the claim it is located in India. However, the road is actually in eastern China; the Yongwu highway is submerged when the water level of the lake next to it rises. Chinese media outlets...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China
2 3
Replies
31
Views
927
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Hamartia Antidote
China’s record-breaking drought hits major rice-growing regions, risks for drinking water and animal conservation
Replies
1
Views
223
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
onebyone
Maglev car technology tested on highway in East China
Replies
1
Views
161
JSCh
JSCh
beijingwalker
China and Indonesia sign dam building contract worth $290 million
Replies
2
Views
302
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
beijingwalker
China's AR-500CJ shipborne unmanned helicopter completes maiden flight
Replies
1
Views
289
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom