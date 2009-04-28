What's new

Video shows Chinese soldiers crying as they allegedly head to Sino-Indian border

DavidsSling

PLA 'cannon fodder' mocked for crying on bus as they apparently depart for border with India

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/22 14:49

1600900523200.png

Chinese soldiers een crying on a bus.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As tensions continue to simmer on the Sino-Indian border, a video surfaced on Sunday (Sept. 20) showing People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crying as they are allegedly deployed to the border.

On Sunday, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid uploaded a video showing several PLA recruits crying on a bus as they are allegedly "transferred to Ladakh Border to face Indian Army [sic]." Hamid then wrote that China's one-child policy is "seriously hurting the motivation level of our Chinese brothers."

He then added, "We Pakistani support you China. Stay Brave." Although Pakistan is an ally of China, Hamid appeared to be poking fun at the tender, green recruits.

The footage was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, but it was soon deleted. The original post shows 10 fresh recruits from Fuyang City's Yingzhou District in China's Anhui Province.

All of the new troops were reportedly college students, and five of them had "proactively volunteered to serve in Tibet," which borders the Ladakh region where the bloody Galwan Valley skirmish took place in June of this year. The video was reportedly filmed at the Fuyang Railway Station as they prepared to head to a military camp in Hebei Province.

In the video, the soldiers can be seen sobbing hysterically as they struggle to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army" (軍中綠花). A Chinese netizen who goes by the handle @waynescene reposted the video on Sunday and wrote "They were told that they would be going to the front lines after they got on the bus. The cannon fodder are crying!"

1600900614529.png

(Fuyang City Weekly photo)

1600900634999.png

(Fuyang City Weekly photo)


Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
5,118
8
8,987
Country
United States
Location
United States
These soldiers are crying because they are retiring, not because they are being sent to the frontlines. Please stop spreading this Indian fake news without proper context. Most PLA soldiers in Tibet are very eager for combat against India ... after all, why do you practice so much if you are not going to use the skills you drilled for against a major enemy?
 
DavidsSling

So PLA soldiers retire at 20-25?
 
Figaro

Ok Indian bot hiding under an Israeli flag :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: ... someone must have programmed you extremely terribly because you are horrifically inconsistent. One day you call India a shithole country and the next day you seem to kiss Indian a**. Please choose one of the two positions because oscillating between two extremes makes you the huge laughing stock of this forum.
 
SuperStar20

In PDF itself, I noticed following stories from chinese
- It is common to cry for soldiers (Nothing is unusual)
- They are going for training for the first time
- They are retiring so crying (your story)
- Original story probably genuine, they are deployed at Ladhak so crying like sissies.

My take on this is, They have seen internal leak of death count/horrific dead pic of PLA at Ladhak.
 
DavidsSling

LOL
 
DavidsSling

It's sad that they are forced to fight for nothing, but a bunch of thugs and gangsters on the CCP.
 
FairAndUnbiased

Just like Americans don't care what Mexicans think, Chinese don't care what Indians think.

American GDP/capita:Mexico GDP/capita - 5:1
Chinese GDP/capita:Indian GDP/capita - 5:1
 
ZY-CN-CA

This kind of news....
Officers organized singing, is the song that blessing/miss their mother. . .
China has filial piety,
When they leave their families, they will be very angry with India. .
This is difficult for non-Confucian civilization to understand. --To be fair, you can ask the Japanese,VM and Koreans.


and I'm sorry to break your illusions.
 
DavidsSling

But one of your CCP friends just said it was because the PLA soldiers were retiring, now who should I believe? Conflicting stories everywhere. LOL
 
