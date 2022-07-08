What's new

Video shows Ahsan Iqbal heckled in restaurant by PTI supporters

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,144
16
24,825
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1657305774732.png

  • Pro-PTI supporters exasperate planning minister by chanting slogans against him at restaurant.
  • Twitterati condemn incident, calls it "manifestation of growing intolerance in politics".
  • "Instead of holding a dialogue with me, they started chanting slogans,” Iqbal writes on Twitter.
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal was heckled by a group of PTI supporters on Friday when he went to a restaurant, a viral video has shown.

The visuals of the incident, where the pro-PTI supporters could be seen hurling abuses at the minister, took social media by storm as people started sharing the video on Twitter.

Many Twitterati condemned the incident and called it a manifestation of growing intolerance in politics.




Related items​


The incident took place at a popular fast-food outlet where the lawmaker had visited to have dinner. Later on, taking to Twitter, Iqbal wrote: “Today, a family — who apparently considered themselves elites and supported PTI — clashed with me.”

“Instead of holding a dialogue with me they started chanting slogans,” he wrote, adding that as a counter-attack, other people present at the restaurant also started chanting slogans against the PTI.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545417312601505792


Criticising the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for instilling hatred among people, Iqbal wrote: “Just like their ignorant and lunatic leader, his supporters are following suit.”

Retweeting a condemnation tweet, the planning minister further said: “These people, who claim to be literates, are actually ignorant and fascist just like the followers of Hitler."

“We are neither going to get intimidated by them nor we would surrender because of them,” he wrote, adding that such people are the moving proof of PTI's “mental bankruptcy”.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545434967685353480


“Imran [Khan] is polarising the society at the behest of illicit funders,” he added.
www.geo.tv

Video shows Ahsan Iqbal heckled in restaurant by PTI supporters

Pro-PTI supporters exasperate planning minister by chanting slogans against him at a restaurant
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
arynews.tv

'Chor Chor': Citizens chant slogans against Ahsan Iqbal

SARGODHA: A group of citizens chanted slogans at Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at a renowned food outlet in Behra tehsil of Punjab's
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure
Replies
6
Views
181
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N TO CONTEST NEXT ELECTION IN SINDH ACTIVELY, SAYS AHSAN IQBAL
Replies
5
Views
443
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Ex-NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal threatened to chop me into pieces’
Replies
5
Views
171
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims
2 3
Replies
44
Views
403
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom