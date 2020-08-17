Video released declaring hard revenge for Solemani Assassination

The OP some time ago created a thread using a title in which he repeated misleading terms contained in a "Tweet" from an anti-Iran analyst with regards to the supposed inauguration of a "statue" of Soleimani on the border between Lebanon and Occupied Palestine - which in fact was not a statue at all, but merely some two dimensional wooden or cardboard panel. But as a consequence of the incorrect terms used, several Muslim users started blaming Iran for supposedly committing an "un-Islamic" act by having someone's statue erected.



Now the OP again is letting incorrect terms slip into his choice of a thread title: "Iran", as in the Iranian government, state or armed forces, did NOT "release" this video at all ; a low profile private foundation seeking to preserve Qasem Soleimani's speeches and heritage did.



Thus the title incorrectly attributes statements of intention to Iranian authorities. This amounts to misinformation and was therefore reported.



The mistake was already contained in the original Tweet by some US-based anti-IR analyst whose propagandistic semantics the OP has borrowed here.



However as past experience has shown, the net effect of such a title will be to bait members into a massive Iran-bashing fest where they'd indulge into ridiculing Iran for her supposed verbal vs real-world prowess (as the first replies already confirm), which is bound to draw the ire of Iranian members in return...



Dear mods, please correct the erroneous title, which will likely lead to baseless arguments between Iranians and others (mainly Pakistanis).