Video: Overseas Pakistani is begging fellow Overseas Pakistanis to NOT come to Pakistan EVER

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464580271152504837

As you all know...This Dude had the Flat/Home in Nasla Tower (which is being demolished as of now on SC orders)

Just look at the frustration and helplessness

That Black Coat did VERY WRONG here.

I am Hell Angry on that.

These guys were just like you and me...

Pakistan has Demonstrated again and again - COUNTRY belongs to Feudals and Elites (Rest are all pawns and cockroaches)

Take the advice of gentleman and RUN from Pakistan.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:















On issues like this, both sides are at fault.

Investors should look deeper into what they're investing and the govt. should try to find a common ground or at least try to get the investment back from the builders and whatnot.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:















yes now you understand why oversea pakistanis have hatred of pakistanis in pak. is this kind of sh it that pi sses oversea paks off.
 
Sinnerman108 said:
Why isn't he taking it up with Saeed Ghani ?

The guy who makes most money from illegal buildings ?
People are quite angry here in Karachi.

Itachi said:
On issues like this, both sides are at fault.

Investors should look deeper into what they're investing and the govt. should try to find a common ground or at least try to get the investment back from the builders and whatnot.
Here builder is not fault here - As per him - He checked all and each thing. Their community even protested on streets regarding it.

Residents even checked ALL docs before going into it.

System is Culprit.....Politicians and Judges here are wrecking havoc.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Here builder is not fault here - As per him - He checked all and each thing. Their community even protested on streets regarding it.

Residents even checked ALL docs before going into it.
I see.

Thank you for providing more info on the topic. I appreciate a honest post with details. :enjoy:

PaklovesTurkiye said:
System is Culprit.....Politicians and Judges here are wrecking havoc.
Very true, sadly.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
People are quite angry here in Karachi.



Here builder is not fault here - As per him - He checked all and each thing. Their community even protested on streets regarding it.

Residents even checked ALL docs before going into it.

System is Culprit.....Politicians and Judges here are wrecking havoc.
People in Karachi, and for that matter anywhere else in Pakistan should be angry
and blame themselves for keeping goons from PPP etc in power.
 
Builder is just a FRONTMAN of the RULING ELITE of SINDH PROVINCE.

17 NOCs from Federal and Provincial Government Departments and still the building is illegal? HOW?

Bahria Town Karachi, having ENGULFED / ENCROACHED THOUSANDS OF ACRES OF ILLEGAL LAND, is legal because he can pay 400+ Billion to BUY anyone and everyone?

And they talk of going Nuclear if INDIA captures an inch of this country?

Is India still the biggest enemy?

Does the common man need TLP like organizations to speak against Injustice and convince the Government by force?
 
Every one knows when a Community or neighborhood is demolished , it creates a humanitarian problem for the region impacted by demolition - why would Karachi start all these demolitions now without any plan to relocate or resettle these people ? Simple it sways vote and generates negative news against Prime Minister Imran Khan

Or May be the Government offices are now working they they realized the illegal properties

This is why Province Level Rules exist to properly check properly land authorization before any construction is done

Was Nesla Tower created under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government which came to power in 2018?
  • No , these projects were done under Zardari Government in 2008-2013 and most likely under Nawaz Sharif Government 2013-2018

But when Law is being enforced over illegal property construction , there is anger against Imran Khan , because people don't remember the technicality or Legality

Yes people who lost their Land , they are angry as these properties cost
80,000 USD to 200,000 USD


Let us Examine


Note all the Demolitions are 100% Legal Authorized by Courts of Pakistan
  • Either the land was illegally used and the ownership belonged to state of Pakistan
  • The land was used on a lease which expired (20-30 years lease)
  • The land was used illegally by expansion of Property into roads belonging to state of Pakistan

KCR illegal land clearing with authorization from Courts
  • Karachi circular Railways , many poor people's illegal properties were demolished ? Why because these were constructed on illegal. The land belonged to Railways and some people on ground in Sindh Province sold these land to construct illegal homes. So these were demolished , the authorities in Sindh Government and Karachi did not enforce the law

KCR Rain water drainage
  • Karachi also is demolishing illegally expanded Homes , which encroached on land for drainage system own by city , it prevented , removal of water all the way to sea as the artificial drainage systems (mini canals) were filled with land dump and then finally property was constructed over these structures over 30 years
Note this Canal did not exist 4-5 months ago it was filled with Sand/Dirt/Debree


Aladin Theme park Demolished
Same story leased land claim

NESLA TOWER (The story in question)
  • This building is made on Land which is suppose to exist for a Government Road , The building blocks the turning road's path by factor of 40%. Only a tiny 1 lane road passes thru , where it is possible to have 2-4 lane turning road on the Government owned land.




Note:
In End , these cases show why it is important the city should be managed by competent institutes
Bribery and unauthorized building caused this suffering to people and culprits should be given tough sentences


Nesla Tower is just one of the Properties which are on these "Leased" land , Government has also demolished many leased "Markets" in Karachi
 
One Swallow doesn't make a summer neither does an individual represents a whole community.
For last few consecutive years overseas Pakistanis have been sending record amount of remittance back home and I am also glad I invested in Pakistan and its paying dividends but I guess some folks are ready to believe anything posted on social media.
 
Itachi

Itachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 27, 2013
3,778
-2
3,707
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:

For last few consecutive years overseas Pakistanis have been sending record amount of remittance back home and I am also glad I invested in Pakistan and its paying dividends but I guess some folks are ready to believe anything posted on social media.
True but Moeed Pirzada tweeted about it too....check post #9.

If he says that something is off....I would not sit back and think this is just another "randi rona". :D
 
