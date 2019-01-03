Video: Overseas Pakistani is begging fellow Overseas Pakistanis to NOT come to Pakistan EVER

Every one knows when a Community or neighborhood is demolished , it creates a humanitarian problem for the region impacted by demolition - why would Karachi start all these demolitions now without any plan to relocate or resettle these people ? Simple it sways vote and generates negative news against Prime Minister Imran Khan
Or May be the Government offices are now working they they realized the illegal properties
This is why Province Level Rules exist to properly check properly land authorization before any construction is done
Was Nesla Tower created under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government which came to power in 2018?
- No , these projects were done under Zardari Government in 2008-2013 and most likely under Nawaz Sharif Government 2013-2018
But when Law is being enforced over illegal property construction , there is anger against Imran Khan , because people don't remember the technicality or Legality
Yes people who lost their Land , they are angry as these properties cost
80,000 USD to 200,000 USD
Let us Examine
Note all the Demolitions are 100% Legal Authorized by Courts of Pakistan
KCR illegal land clearing with authorization from Courts
- Either the land was illegally used and the ownership belonged to state of Pakistan
- The land was used on a lease which expired (20-30 years lease)
- The land was used illegally by expansion of Property into roads belonging to state of Pakistan
KCR Rain water drainage
- Karachi circular Railways , many poor people's illegal properties were demolished ? Why because these were constructed on illegal. The land belonged to Railways and some people on ground in Sindh Province sold these land to construct illegal homes. So these were demolished , the authorities in Sindh Government and Karachi did not enforce the law
- Karachi also is demolishing illegally expanded Homes , which encroached on land for drainage system own by city , it prevented , removal of water all the way to sea as the artificial drainage systems (mini canals) were filled with land dump and then finally property was constructed over these structures over 30 years
Note this Canal did not exist 4-5 months ago it was filled with Sand/Dirt/Debree
Aladin Theme park Demolished
Same story leased land claim
NESLA TOWER (The story in question)
- This building is made on Land which is suppose to exist for a Government Road , The building blocks the turning road's path by factor of 40%. Only a tiny 1 lane road passes thru , where it is possible to have 2-4 lane turning road on the Government owned land.
Note:
In End , these cases show why it is important the city should be managed by competent institutes
Bribery and unauthorized building caused this suffering to people and culprits should be given tough sentences
Nesla Tower is just one of the Properties which are on these "Leased" land , Government has also demolished many leased "Markets" in Karachi