Video of US-Russia troops confrontation in Northern #Syria this week Good News

Jul 31, 2020
Why did they act like such pussies just trying to hit the vehicles and not attempt to kill our guys? We annihilated close to 300 of their men, sent them back in body bags the last time they wanted to take us on in Syria. And all they do is try to crash into our vehicles? Bah.

Four U.S. troops have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms after the incident involving Russian and coalition armored vehicles, according to the statement reviewed by POLITICO

@onebyone you got all excited over mild concussions? :woot:

www.politico.com

U.S. service members injured in Syria after skirmish with Russian forces

Four troops have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms.
www.politico.com www.politico.com
 
Oh no, looks like these uninvited American pussies, who can only genocide civilians and poor countries without whimsing in tears over injustice done to them, will have to fabricate another off-camera "humilating defeat and slaughter of Russian troops" report.
 
Wow, your papa is fighting the ruskies now... Lol
 
As far as I recall, ... the VERMIN MURICAN nation has NEVER dare to show the world a video of RUSSIAN beating the crap of the VERMIN Murican soldiers.
 
Which among the two below do you think is worse?
nextshark.com

China's Army Reports New Recruits Are Too Fat and Masturbate Too Much

More and more young Chinese people are deemed to be too unfit to join their nation’s military, China’s state media revealed. People’s Liberation Army Daily newspaper reported that around 57% of cadet hopefuls in one Chinese city were rejected for being unhealthy. The figures further stressed...
nextshark.com
:china::haha:
 
Last edited:
Thats quality control man, I bet they are fed better than scrawny yindoos. Lol. And why do you think Sikhs and gurkhas are always in front?

So how is the papa begging going, is US gonna save India? Lol
 
russia military power is increasing and I think u.s will lose any war with them in future as it seems russian army has become more brave and not fear from death due to strong faith and more adherence to religion as compared to u.s army who are becoming less religious and agnostic
 
First of all, it was the american troops who aggressively attempted to block the Russian Patrol Convoy, not the other way round. When the yankee-morons did show aggression, the Russians responded in kind.

Poltico is a mouth piece of the Pentagon, it always barks like a sordid b!tch whenever there is any event involving the Russians. They use this tactic out of pure desperation, since america has been steadily and assuredly losing support around the world due to its criminal wars, invasions, death and destruction over the last 30 years.

A word of advice to fellow Muslims and my countrymen, beware of the western mainstream media since they are all owned, controlled and dictated to by zionist-khazari-jews. Their sole objective is to proliferate misinformation, in order to spread hatred and division between all those who oppose, challenge and denounce zionist-western hegemony. For all intents and purposes, they possess as much a moral spine as a thief.
 
Is that how you became a keyboard warrior through quality control :woot:
 
Last edited:
SO, it's obvious you did not see the video. There were two American vehicles surrounded by 20 plus Russian ones. The American vehicles were being chased from behind and overtaken.

Politico is not an arm of anything but a pure news site. The rest of your conspiratorial antisemite commentary, it's disappointing, but have at it as its par for the course here.
 
Russia is anti-religion, and more of an atheist system as communist regimes typically are.
 
